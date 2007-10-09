OECD Economic Surveys: India 2007

OECD's first economic survey of the Indian economy. It opens with a broad overview of economic developments over the past twenty years, showing how India has grown to become the third largest economy in the world. It then examines a series of specific policy areas including the unbalanced growth across states, competition policy and reforming India's product and service markets, improving the performance of labour markets, improving the financial system, improving the fiscal system, improving infrastructure, and upgrading the educational system. For each policy area, a series of recommendations is made. This book includes StatLinks, URLs linking tables and graphs to Excel® spreadsheets with the underlying data.