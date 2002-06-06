This 2002 edition of OECD's periodic review of Hungary's economy examines recent economic developments, policies and prospects and includes special features on public expenditure and structural policy.
OECD Economic Surveys: Hungary 2002
Report
OECD Economic Surveys: Hungary
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
6 March 2024
-
30 July 2021
-
31 January 2019
-
6 May 2016
-
27 January 2014
-
13 March 2012
-
11 February 2010
-
22 May 2007
Related publications
-
30 June 2024
-
25 June 2024
-
Country note18 June 2024
-
30 April 2024
-
6 March 2024
-
15 December 2023
-
7 December 2023
-
5 December 2023