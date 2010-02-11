OECD's periodic survey of Hungary's economy. This 2010 edition includes chapters covering restoring sustainable growth, sustaining fiscal reform, enhancing financial stability through better regulation, and raising education's contribution to growth.
OECD Economic Surveys: Hungary 2010
Report
OECD Economic Surveys: Hungary
Abstract
In the same series
6 March 2024
30 July 2021
31 January 2019
6 May 2016
27 January 2014
13 March 2012
22 May 2007
19 July 2005
