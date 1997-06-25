This 1997 edition of OECD's periodic review of Hungary's economy examines recent economic developments, policies and prospects. It includes special features on privatisation, trade policy and the labour market.
OECD Economic Surveys: Hungary 1997
Report
OECD Economic Surveys: Hungary
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
6 March 2024
-
30 July 2021
-
31 January 2019
-
6 May 2016
-
27 January 2014
-
13 March 2012
-
11 February 2010
-
22 May 2007
Related publications
-
30 June 2024
-
25 June 2024
-
Country note18 June 2024
-
30 April 2024
-
6 March 2024
-
15 December 2023
-
7 December 2023
-
5 December 2023