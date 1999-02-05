This 1999 edition of OECD's periodic economic review of France examines recent economic developments, policies and prospects. It includes special features on structural policies and research and innovation.
OECD Economic Surveys: France 1999
Report
OECD Economic Surveys: France
Abstract
