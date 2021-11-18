OECD Economic Surveys: France 1992

OECD's annual survey of the French economy. Part I presents an analysis of the performance of the economy over the past year. In Part II, the current stance of macroeconomic policies is described, certain structural policy changes are reviewed, and the prospects to end-1993 are presented. Part III focuses on France's chronic unemployment problem; it describes its key features and goes on to enumerate some of its causes and the authorities' main policy reactions. The education and training system is the subject of Part IV; in particular, the question of its capacity to respond to structural changes is broached. Finally, conclusions are presented in Part V.