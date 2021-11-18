OECD's 1991 Economic Survey of France examines redent economic trends and prospects, macroeconomic policies, the structural agenda, and competition and competition policy.
OECD Economic Surveys: France 1991
Report
OECD Economic Surveys: France
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
18 November 2021
-
9 April 2019
-
14 September 2017
-
2 April 2015
-
19 March 2013
-
11 April 2011
-
28 April 2009
-
27 June 2007
Related publications
-
Country note20 June 2024
-
Case study19 June 2024
-
Case study19 June 2024
-
Country note18 June 2024
-
-
6 May 2024
-
-
3 May 2024