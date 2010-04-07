OECD's periodic survey of Finland's economy. This 2010 edition includes chapters on overcoming the crisis, sustainable public finances, coping with the jobs crisis and preparing for ageing, and rising inequalities. It finds that the crisis hit Finland harder than most other OECD countries, worsening the fiscal outlook. This calls for a stronger fiscal framework. Employment has held up relatively well, but rigidities in the labour market could complicate recovery. Increasing inequalities challenge Finland's social model and may be aggravated by the crisis.
OECD Economic Surveys: Finland 2010
Report
OECD Economic Surveys: Finland
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
15 December 2022
-
10 December 2020
-
28 February 2018
-
28 January 2016
-
12 February 2014
-
7 February 2012
-
3 June 2008
-
4 May 2006
Related publications
-
24 June 2024
-
Working paper20 June 2024
-
Country note18 June 2024
-
26 March 2024
-
28 February 2024
-
20 February 2024
-
19 January 2024
-
15 December 2023