This 2006 edition of OECD's periodic survey of the Finnish economy opens with a general assessment of recent economic performance and key economic challenges. Among the challenges it addresses in more detail in succeeding chapters are ensuring fiscal sustainability in the face of imminent ageing, restricting early retirment to make the pension reform a success, increasing flexibility in centralised wage agreements, and using active and passive labour market measures to meet the employment target. This issue's special feature discusses reducing risks and improving policies in the housing market.
OECD Economic Surveys: Finland 2006
Report
OECD Economic Surveys: Finland
Abstract
