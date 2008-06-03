This 2008 edition of OECD's periodic survey of Finland's economy opens with a chapter examining how Finland can get the most out of Globalisation. It then reviews recent economic performance and examines key economic issues Finland faces including tax policy, the municipal services sector, a better functioning labour market, making tertiary education as good as compulsory education, and accessing and integrating foreign labour.
OECD Economic Surveys: Finland 2008
Report
OECD Economic Surveys: Finland
Abstract
