In this 2004 review of the Finnish economy, OECD finds that Finland’s recent strong performance is threatened by population ageing and falling productivity and prices in the ICT sector. OECD suggests countering these pressures by boosting competition and expanding employment by further reducing early retirement schemes and tapering unemployment benefits. This edition’s special feature suggests other fiscal measures to counter the budgetary pressures of the ageing population.
OECD Economic Surveys: Finland 2004
Report
OECD Economic Surveys: Finland
Abstract
