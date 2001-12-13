This 2002 edition of OECD's periodic review of Finland's economy includes special features on options for reforming the Finnish tax system and policies to boost potential output growth.
OECD Economic Surveys: Finland 2002
Report
OECD Economic Surveys: Finland
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
15 December 2022
-
10 December 2020
-
28 February 2018
-
28 January 2016
-
12 February 2014
-
7 February 2012
-
7 April 2010
-
3 June 2008
Related publications
-
24 June 2024
-
Working paper20 June 2024
-
Country note18 June 2024
-
26 March 2024
-
28 February 2024
-
20 February 2024
-
19 January 2024
-
15 December 2023