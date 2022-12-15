OECD Economic Surveys: Finland 1992

OECD's annual survey of the Finnish economy. Part I of the survey analyzes the causes and consequences of the current recession and discusses the short-term outlook. Part II examines the conduct of macroeconomic policies, in particular the main features of the medium-term fiscal strategy and the measures taken to strengthen the banking sector. A review of progress in structural reform follows in Part III. Part IV takes up the specific structural topic of the survey: the implications of the aging population for the Finnish pension system, with special attention paid to the increased pressure on the funding of the system. Policy conclusions arising from the survey's analysis are presented in Part V.