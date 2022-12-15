OECD's annual survey of the Finnish economy. Part I of the survey analyzes the causes and consequences of the current recession and discusses the short-term outlook. Part II examines the conduct of macroeconomic policies, in particular the main features of the medium-term fiscal strategy and the measures taken to strengthen the banking sector. A review of progress in structural reform follows in Part III. Part IV takes up the specific structural topic of the survey: the implications of the aging population for the Finnish pension system, with special attention paid to the increased pressure on the funding of the system. Policy conclusions arising from the survey's analysis are presented in Part V.
OECD Economic Surveys: Finland 1992
Report
OECD Economic Surveys: Finland
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
15 December 2022
-
10 December 2020
-
28 February 2018
-
28 January 2016
-
12 February 2014
-
7 February 2012
-
7 April 2010
-
3 June 2008
Related publications
-
24 June 2024
-
Working paper20 June 2024
-
Country note18 June 2024
-
26 March 2024
-
28 February 2024
-
20 February 2024
-
19 January 2024
-
15 December 2023