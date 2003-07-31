This 2003 edition of OECD's Economic Survey of the Euro Area examines recent economic developments, policies and prospects and includes special features on fiscal policy challenges, monetary management, and product market competition.
OECD Economic Surveys: Euro Area 2003
Report
OECD Economic Surveys: Euro Area
Abstract
