This 1998 edition of OECD's periodic review of the Czech economy examines recent economic developments, policies and prospects. It includes special features on banking, financial markets, and the labour market.
OECD Economic Surveys: Czech Republic 1998
Report
OECD Economic Surveys: Czech Republic
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
30 March 2023
-
4 December 2020
-
16 July 2018
-
6 June 2016
-
18 March 2014
-
18 November 2011
-
6 April 2010
-
24 April 2008
Related publications
-
3 July 2024
-
24 June 2024
-
Working paper20 June 2024
-
Country note18 June 2024
-
28 May 2024
-
26 March 2024
-
1 February 2024
-
15 December 2023