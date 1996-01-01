OECD"s 1996 Economic Survey of the Czech Republic examines recent economic developments and short-term prospects, macroeconomic policy, structural issues in the financial sector, structural issues concerning enterprises, and social security and health care.
OECD Economic Surveys: The Czech Republic 1996
Report
OECD Economic Surveys: Czech Republic
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
30 March 2023
-
4 December 2020
-
16 July 2018
-
6 June 2016
-
18 March 2014
-
18 November 2011
-
6 April 2010
-
24 April 2008
Related publications
-
3 July 2024
-
24 June 2024
-
Working paper20 June 2024
-
Country note18 June 2024
-
28 May 2024
-
26 March 2024
-
1 February 2024
-
15 December 2023