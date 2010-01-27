OECD's 2010 survey of Chile's economy. This edition focuses on four key issues currently challenging Chile: overcoming the crisis; strengthening fiscal policy; fostering productivity growth, and improving the quality of Chile's schools. The survey finds that Chile is now emerging from the crisis and that the financial system has held up well, but that some areas of regulation and the fiscal framework need to be strengthened. Chile needs to enhance productivity growth, broaden innovation policy beyond basic research, and improve the quality of education.
OECD Economic Surveys: Chile 2010
Report
OECD Economic Surveys: Chile
Abstract
