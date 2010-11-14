The 2010 edition of OECD's periodic survey of Australia's economy. This edition includes chapters covering recovery from the crisis, fiscal policy effectiveness, meeting infrastructure needs, and enhancing labour utilisation.
OECD Economic Surveys: Australia 2010
Report
OECD Economic Surveys: Australia
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
26 October 2023
-
14 September 2021
-
10 December 2018
-
2 March 2017
-
16 December 2014
-
14 December 2012
-
10 October 2008
-
31 July 2006
Related publications
-
24 June 2024
-
Country note20 June 2024
-
Working paper20 June 2024
-
18 June 2024
-
Working paper25 April 2024
-
Case study18 April 2024
-
26 March 2024
-
9 February 2024