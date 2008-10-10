This 2008 edition of OECD's periodic review of Australia's economy focuses on key challenges including raising the labour supply, enhancing educational performance, enhancing the functioning of product and labour markets, and improving water management.
OECD Economic Surveys: Australia 2008
Report
OECD Economic Surveys: Australia
Abstract
