The review assesses the performance of Finland, including how its commitment to the 2030 Agenda translates into action on the ground and how it can strengthen its partnerships with a view to adopting a whole-of-Finland approach in the face of steep budget cuts.
OECD Development Co-operation Peer Reviews: Finland 2017
Report
OECD Development Co-operation Peer Reviews
Abstract
