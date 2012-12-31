Skip to main content
OECD Composite Leading Indicators for G7 Countries

A Comparison of the Hodrick-Prescott Filter and the Multivariate Direct Filter Approach
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k4dhnzw8xr3-en
Authors
Gyorgy Gyomai, Marc Wildi
Tags
OECD Statistics Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Gyomai, G. and M. Wildi (2012), “OECD Composite Leading Indicators for G7 Countries: A Comparison of the Hodrick-Prescott Filter and the Multivariate Direct Filter Approach”, OECD Statistics Working Papers, No. 2012/05, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k4dhnzw8xr3-en.
