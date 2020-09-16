This review analyses regulatory barriers to competition in the logistics sector in Thailand, with the goal of helping the government make regulation more pro-competitive while fostering long-lasting growth. This report is based on a competition assessment of laws and regulations conducted by the OECD in the framework of the project “Fostering Competition in Asean”. Besides developing recommendations to promote the competitive and efficient functioning of markets under review, this report also includes estimates of how the implementation of certain recommendations could impact the economy. An OECD Competitive Neutrality Review of Small-package Delivery Services in Thailand was launched together with this study.
OECD Competition Assessment Reviews: Logistics sector in Thailand
Report
OECD Competition Assessment Reviews
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
6 June 2023
-
27 September 2022
-
5 October 2021
-
9 September 2021
-
31 August 2021
-
28 July 2021
-
4 June 2021
-
27 May 2021
Related publications
-
18 June 2024
-
10 June 2024
-
7 May 2024
-
2 May 2024
-
22 March 2024
-
18 March 2024
-
11 March 2024
-
15 December 2023