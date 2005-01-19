The purpose of this working paper is to provide an overview of recent discussions on the quality of Chinese data, and to describe and evaluate the institutional organization and methods of data compilation in China. The first part outlines key criticisms of Chinese data and examines their validity. The second part describes the institutional organization of statistical data compilation in China--with a focus on the National Bureau of Statistics as China's statistical authority--and the latest innovations in data collection. The third part evaluates institutional aspects and data collection methods with reference to the data problems noted in the first part by pointing out some shortcomings and discussing various reform proposals ...
OECD — China Governance Project
The Institutional Arrangements for the Production of Statistics
Working paper
OECD Statistics Working Papers
Abstract
