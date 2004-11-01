Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

ODA and Investment for Development

What Guidance Can Be Drawn from Investment Climate Scoreboards?
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/337561142021
Authors
Hans Christiansen
Tags
OECD Working Papers on International Investment

Cite this content as:

Christiansen, H. (2004), “ODA and Investment for Development: What Guidance Can Be Drawn from Investment Climate Scoreboards?”, OECD Working Papers on International Investment, No. 2004/05, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/337561142021.
Go to top