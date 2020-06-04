Waste separation labels can guide consumers in sorting waste, which improves conditions for recycling and material recovery. Some jurisdictions require mandatory waste sorting markings for all applicable products placed on the market, other waste separation labels are voluntary and may be motivated by an industry’s corporate responsibility efforts.

The public ‘Triman’ label in France is a mandatory waste label that marks all household waste that is recyclable. The label was set up by the government to provide a unified signage for all recyclable products that are placed on the French market under Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) schemes.

Green Blue Institute, based in the United States, developed the How2Recycle Label program to optimise waste sorting. Firms may choose to put this label on their products to provide consumers with sorting and recycling guidance.