The Canterbury Water Management Strategy, New Zealand

Stakeholder engagement is increasingly recognised as critical to secure support for reforms, raise awareness about water risks and costs, increase users’ willingness to pay, and to handle conflicts. In the last decade, stakeholder engagement has gained traction in the water sector in OECD member countries in response to new legislation and guidance requiring greater inclusiveness, transparency

and accountability.

The region of Canterbury contains 70% of New Zealand’s irrigated land, 65% of the nation’s hydroelectricity storage capacity, an extensive groundwater system, highly prized coastal lagoons, lowland waterways valued for cultural and recreational use, and world-renowned braided river systems. In the early to mid-2000’s, public concerns about deteriorating water quality, reduced reliability of water supply for irrigation, and dissatisfaction with the adversarial approach to water management became widespread. The community at large had reached breaking point due to over-allocated water resources, pressure from droughts, and degraded water quality, primarily from diffuse pollution from agriculture.

In response to these problems, the Canterbury Water Management Strategy (CWMS) was developed over the years 2007-2009 to provide a framework for a collaborative approach to water management and with targets across all interests in water. It has three key features: i) delivering environmental, economic, cultural and social outcomes together (“parallel development”, defined as 10 targets); ii) A shift from effects-based management of individual resource consents for individual landowners to integrated management of catchments; and iii) A collaborative governance framework where “local people, plan locally”.

One of the most tangible outcomes is community ownership of solutions. For example, in one zone, the community have taken ownership of lagoon augmentation as part of the local solution and are working together to design and pay for it. Challenges associated with a collaborative governance process include speed of implementation and delivery; inherently, collaborative processes move at the “speed of trust”. There is variable capacity of community members to understand and assimilate information that includes complex biophysical, cultural, social and economic data. Additionally, if safeguards are not put in place to ensure all stakeholders have equal representation, disproportionate capture of vested interests can reduce the potential to achieve ambitious water quality limits.

Based on the experience of the CWMS, requisites for a successful collaborative governance approach include: