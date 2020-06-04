Local marine advisory committees and the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority

The Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority is advised on management issues about the Marine Park at a local level by voluntary community-based committees called local marine advisory committees. The benefits of stakeholder engagement and collaboration include: greater understanding, and thus also public support and commitment, increased transparency and accountability, better informed decision making, and improved public/private sector relationships.

Established in 1999, the local marine advisory committees enable local communities to have effective input into managing the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park and provide a community forum for interest groups, government and the community to discuss issues around marine resources. The purpose of the local marine advisory committees is to: