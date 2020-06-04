Local marine advisory committees and the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority

The Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority is advised on management issues about the Marine Park at a local level by voluntary community-based committees called local marine advisory committees. The benefits of stakeholder engagement and collaboration include: greater understanding, and thus also public support and commitment, increased transparency and accountability, better informed decision making, and improved public/private sector relationships.
Established in 1999, the local marine advisory committees enable local communities to have effective input into managing the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park and provide a community forum for interest groups, government and the community to discuss issues around marine resources. The purpose of the local marine advisory committees is to:
improve the involvement and support of local communities in managing the ecologically, socially and economically sustainable use, and the conservation of the Great Barrier Reef World Heritage Area;
advise the Marine Park Authority and other World Heritage Area agencies on issues and policies relating to specific activities, conservation, environment, public information and public education concerning their local catchment, marine and coastal region;
facilitate communication between user groups in the local community; and
promote the exchange of information and raise awareness of issues impacting on the Great Barrier Reef ecosystem.