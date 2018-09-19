Nuclear Power Plant Operating Experience

The International Reporting System for Operating Experience (IRS) is an essential system for the exchange of information on safety related events at nuclear power plants worldwide. The fundamental objective of the IRS is to enhance the safety of nuclear power plants through the sharing of timely and detailed information on such events, and the lessons that can be learned from them, to reduce the chance of recurrence at other plants.

The first edition of this publication covered safety related events reported between 1996 and 1999. This sixth edition covers the 2012–2014 period and highlights important lessons learned from a review of the 258 event reports received from participating States during those years.

The IRS is jointly operated and managed by the OECD Nuclear Energy Agency (OECD/NEA) and the IAEA.