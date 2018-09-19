Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Nuclear Power Plant Operating Experience

from the IAEA/NEA International Reporting System for Operating Experience, 2012–2014
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/061b45fc-en
Authors
Nuclear Energy Agency, International Atomic Energy Agency
Tags
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

NEA/IAEA (2018), Nuclear Power Plant Operating Experience: from the IAEA/NEA International Reporting System for Operating Experience, 2012–2014, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/061b45fc-en.
Go to top