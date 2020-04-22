Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Nuclear Power Plant Operating Experience from the IAEA/NEA International Reporting System for Operating Experience 2015-2017

Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/2bdd0383-en
Authors
Nuclear Energy Agency, International Atomic Energy Agency
Tags
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

NEA/IAEA (2020), Nuclear Power Plant Operating Experience from the IAEA/NEA International Reporting System for Operating Experience 2015-2017, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/2bdd0383-en.
Go to top