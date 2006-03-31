This publication provides comprehensive information on the regulatory and institutional frameworks governing nuclear activities in the United States. It examines the general regulatory regime, including mining, radioactive substances and equipment, nuclear installations, trade in nuclear materials, radiation protection, radioactive waste management, non-proliferation and physical protection, transport, and nuclear third party liability; and has another section covering the institutional framework including regulatory and supervisory authorities, advisory bodies, and public and semi-public agencies.
Nuclear Legislation in OECD Countries: United States
Report
Nuclear Legislation in OECD Countries
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
31 March 2006
-
31 March 2006
-
31 March 2006
-
31 March 2006
-
31 March 2006
-
31 March 2006
-
31 March 2006
-
31 March 2006
Related publications
-
28 June 2024
-
27 June 2024
-
25 June 2024
-
-
20 June 2024
-
20 June 2024
-
Working paper20 June 2024
-
3 May 2024