Nuclear Legislation in OECD Countries: Hungary

Report

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264066274-en
Authors
OECD, Nuclear Energy Agency
Tags
Nuclear Legislation in OECD Countries
English
OECD/NEA (2006), Nuclear Legislation in OECD Countries: Hungary, Nuclear Legislation in OECD Countries, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264066274-en.
