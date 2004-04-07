Nuclear legislation in Central and Eastern Europe and the NIS

This publication examines the legislation and regulations governing the peaceful uses of nuclear energy in eastern European countries. It covers 11 countries from Central and Eastern Europe and 12 countries from the New Independent States:
Albania
Armenia
Azerbaijan
Belarus
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Bulgaria
Croatia
Czech Republic
Estonia
Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia
Georgia
Hungary
Kazakhstan
Latvia
Lithuania
Poland
Republic of Moldova
Romania
Russian Federation
Slovak Republic
Slovenia
Ukraine
Uzbekistan
The chapters follow a systematic format making it easier for the reader to carry out research and compare information.