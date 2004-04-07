Nuclear legislation in Central and Eastern Europe and the NIS

This publication examines the legislation and regulations governing the peaceful uses of nuclear energy in eastern European countries. It covers 11 countries from Central and Eastern Europe and 12 countries from the New Independent States:

Albania

Armenia

Azerbaijan

Belarus

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Bulgaria

Croatia

Czech Republic

Estonia

Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia

Georgia

Hungary

Kazakhstan

Latvia

Lithuania

Poland

Republic of Moldova

Romania

Russian Federation

Slovak Republic

Slovenia

Ukraine

Uzbekistan

The chapters follow a systematic format making it easier for the reader to carry out research and compare information.