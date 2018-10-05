Nuclear Law Bulletin, Volume 2016 Issue 2

The Nuclear Law Bulletin is a unique international publication for both professionals and academics in the field of nuclear law. It provides readers with authoritative and comprehensive information on nuclear law developments. Published free online twice a year in both English and French, it features topical articles written by renowned legal experts, covers legislative developments worldwide and reports on relevant case law, bilateral and international agreements as well as regulatory activities of international organisations.

Feature articles in this issue include “Strengthening the international legal framework for nuclear security: Better sooner rather than later”; “Brexit, Euratom and nuclear proliferation”; and “McMunn et al. v Babcock and Wilcox Power Generation Group, Inc., et al.: The long road to dismissal”.