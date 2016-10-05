Nuclear Law Bulletin, Volume 2016 Issue 1

The Nuclear Law Bulletin is a unique international publication for both professionals and academics in the field of nuclear law. It provides readers with authoritative and comprehensive information on nuclear law developments. Published free online twice a year in both English and French, it features topical articles written by renowned legal experts, covers legislative developments worldwide and reports on relevant case law, bilateral and international agreements as well as regulatory activities of international organisations.

Feature articles in this issue include “Nuclear third party liability in Germany” and “Towards nuclear disarmament: State of affairs in the international legal framework”.