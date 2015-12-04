Nuclear Law Bulletin, Volume 2015 Issue 1

The Nuclear Law Bulletin is a unique international publication for both professionals and academics in the field of nuclear law. It provides authoritative and comprehensive information on nuclear law developments. Published twice a year in both English and French, it features topical articles written by renowned legal experts, covers nuclear legislative developments worldwide and reports on relevant case law, bilateral and international agreements and regulatory activities of international organisations.

Feature articles in this issue include “Entry into force of the Convention on Supplementary Compensation for Nuclear Damage: Opening the umbrella”; “Towards a new international framework for nuclear safety: Developments from Fukushima to Vienna”; “Nuclear arbitration: Interpreting non-proliferation agreements”.