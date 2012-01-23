Nuclear Law Bulletin, Volume 2011 Issue 2

The Nuclear Law Bulletin is a unique international publication for both professionals and academics in the field of nuclear law. It provides subscribers with authoritative and comprehensive information on nuclear law developments. Published twice a year in both English and French, it features topical articles written by renowned legal experts, covers legislative developments worldwide and reports on relevant case law, bilateral and international agreements as well as regulatory activities of international organisations. This issue of the Nuclear Law Bulleting features articles on radioactive waste repository development in the US, the Radioactive Waste Directive, the continuing role of item-specific agreements in the IAEA safeguards system, and liability and compensation related to Fukushima.

