Nuclear Law Bulletin, Volume 2010 Issue 2

Considered to be the standard reference work for both professionals and academics in the field of nuclear law, the Nuclear Law Bulletin is a unique international publication providing its subscribers with up-to-date information on all major developments falling within the domain of nuclear law. Published twice a year in both English and French, it covers legislative developments in almost 60 countries around the world as well as reporting on relevant jurisprudence and administrative decisions, international agreements and regulatory activities of international organisations.

Feature articles in this issue include articles on the Treaty on Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, competition law and the nuclear sector, the Brussels I regulation, compensation and remediation of nuclear damage to the environment, and transboundary damage and it consequences in nuclear law.