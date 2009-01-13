Nuclear Law Bulletin, Volume 2008 Issue 2

Published twice a year in both English and French, the Nuclear Law Bulletin covers legislative developments in almost 60 countries around the world as well as reporting on relevant jurisprudence and administrative decisions, international agreements and regulatory activities of international organisations. Each issue typically includes the following sections: Detailed Table of Contents, Articles, Case Law, National Legislative and Regulatory Activities, International Regulatory Activities, Agreements, Bibliography and News Briefs, List of Correspondents, and a Supplement.