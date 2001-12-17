The OECD Nuclear Energy Agency's twice-yearly journal on developments in nuclear law. This issue includes an article on Euratom provisions on nuclear supply and ownership in view of EU enlargement and a study on the new German Radiation Protection Ordinance. It also reports on developments in case law, administrative decisions, national and regulatory activities, international regulatory activities, bilateral agreements and multilateral agreements.
Nuclear Law Bulletin, Volume 2001 Issue 2
Nuclear Law Bulletin