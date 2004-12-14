Nuclear Law Bulletin: Volume 2004 Supplement 2

This publication, a supplement to the OECD Nuclear Energy Agency's twice-yearly Nuclear Law Bulletin, contains the full text of Iceland's Act on Radiation Protection of 8 April 2002 in an unofficial English translation provided by the Icelandic authorities. It contains provisions relating to the Icelandic Radiation Institute; permits for import, production, ownership, sale and delivery of radioactive materials; assessment of the benefits and risks of using radiation; use of radioactive substances and radiological equipment; radiation protection in the workplace; medical irradiation; inspection of radiological equipment and radioactive substances; and installation, modifications and maintenance of radiological equipment.