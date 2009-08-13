This 2009 edition of Nuclear Energy Data, the OECD Nuclear Energy Agency’s annual compilation of essential statistics on nuclear energy in OECD countries, provides information on plans for new nuclear construction, nuclear fuel cycle developments and projections of installed nuclear capacity to 2035 in OECD member countries. This comprehensive overview of the current situation and expected trends in various sectors of the nuclear fuel cycle provides authoritative information for policy makers, experts and academics working in the nuclear energy field.
Nuclear Energy Data 2009
Report
Nuclear Energy Data
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Report18 March 2021
-
Report21 February 2020
-
Report4 January 2019
-
Report15 March 2018
-
Report12 January 2017
-
Report27 November 2015
-
Report6 February 2015
-
Report7 January 2014
Related publications
-
21 December 2023
-
-
26 October 2023
-
26 October 2023
-
23 September 2023
-
22 September 2023
-
19 September 2023
-
15 September 2023