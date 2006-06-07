Nuclear Energy Data 2006

This 2006 edition of the Nuclear Energy Agency's annual "brown book" finds that 2005 was a year of major activity within the nuclear sector. Interest in nuclear energy is growing significantly in many OECD member countries with the construction of new plants, new plans for nuclear futures along with innovations in enrichment and reprocessing. The compilation provides readers with a comprehensive and easy-to-access overview of the current situation and expected trends in the various sectors of the nuclear fuel cycle.