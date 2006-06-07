This 2006 edition of the Nuclear Energy Agency's annual "brown book" finds that 2005 was a year of major activity within the nuclear sector. Interest in nuclear energy is growing significantly in many OECD member countries with the construction of new plants, new plans for nuclear futures along with innovations in enrichment and reprocessing. The compilation provides readers with a comprehensive and easy-to-access overview of the current situation and expected trends in the various sectors of the nuclear fuel cycle.
Nuclear Energy Data 2006
Report
Nuclear Energy Data
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Report18 March 2021
-
Report21 February 2020
-
Report4 January 2019
-
Report15 March 2018
-
Report12 January 2017
-
Report27 November 2015
-
Report6 February 2015
-
Report7 January 2014
Related publications
-
21 December 2023
-
-
26 October 2023
-
26 October 2023
-
23 September 2023
-
22 September 2023
-
19 September 2023
-
15 September 2023