Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

NOx/SOx Emissions and Carbon Abatement

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/345333447174
Authors
Christophe Complainville, Joaquim O. Martins
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Complainville, C. and J. Martins (1994), “NOx/SOx Emissions and Carbon Abatement”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 151, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/345333447174.
Go to top