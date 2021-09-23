Skip to main content
Nowcasting aggregate services trade

Policy paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/0ad7d27c-en
Authors
Alexander Jaax, Frédéric Gonzales, Annabelle Mourougane
Tags
OECD Trade Policy Papers
Cite this content as:

Jaax, A., F. Gonzales and A. Mourougane (2021), “Nowcasting aggregate services trade”, OECD Trade Policy Papers, No. 253, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/0ad7d27c-en.
