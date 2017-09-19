Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

No sympathy for the devil! Policy priorities to overcome the middle-income trap in Latin America

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/26b78724-en
Authors
Ángel Melguizo, Sebastián Nieto-Parra, José Ramón Perea, Jaime Ariel Perez
Tags
OECD Development Centre Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Melguizo, Á. et al. (2017), “No sympathy for the devil! Policy priorities to overcome the middle-income trap in Latin America”, OECD Development Centre Working Papers, No. 340, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/26b78724-en.
Go to top