The empirical literature on development has labelled as “middle-income trap” (MIT) the fact that many developing economies struggle to adjust to new sources of growth after reaching middle-income levels. For Latin America and the Caribbean, this is an especially challenging scenario, as only Chile, Trinidad and Tobago, and Uruguay have become high-income economies in the last six decades while several other LAC countries, already middle-income as early as 1950, stayed in that income range. This paper analyses empirically the main policy areas explaining the MIT, based on the experiences of 76 emerging economies and OECD countries, comparing those which evaded it and those which stayed there since the 1950s. Based on more than 200 000 estimations using a linear discriminant analysis, we identify institutional, social and economic features that help characterise policy priorities to overcome the middle-income trap. Furthermore, using the Synthetic Control Method, we present for selected Latin American countries their main policy gaps according to their unique characteristics.
No sympathy for the devil! Policy priorities to overcome the middle-income trap in Latin America
Working paper
OECD Development Centre Working Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
22 March 2024
-
Working paper9 November 2023
-
6 October 2023
-
Working paper27 April 2022
-
Working paper20 December 2021
-
4 October 2021
-
-
26 May 2021
Related publications
-
7 May 2024
-
15 December 2023
-
16 May 2023
-
18 April 2023
-
13 December 2022
-
7 November 2022
-
7 October 2022
-
27 April 2022