New Perspectives for Financing Nuclear New Build

Minimising the Cost of Capital by Optimising Risk Management
Report

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5c58a5c1-en
Authors
OECD, Nuclear Energy Agency
Cite this content as:

OECD/NEA (2022), New Perspectives for Financing Nuclear New Build: Minimising the Cost of Capital by Optimising Risk Management, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5c58a5c1-en.
