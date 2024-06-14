This paper surveys empirical studies of the costs of reducing carbon dioxide emissions. It updates and extends an earlier paper, which focused on baseline emission scenarios and the aggregate cost of emission reductions. It attempts to explain some of the differences in simulation results and highlights some major policy issues ...
New Issues, New Results
The OECD's Second Survey of the Macroeconomic Costs of Reducing CO2 Emissions
Working paper
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Abstract
