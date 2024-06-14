Skip to main content
New Issues, New Results

The OECD's Second Survey of the Macroeconomic Costs of Reducing CO2 Emissions
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/725178447352
Authors
Peter Hoeller, Andrew Dean, Masahiro Hayafuji
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Hoeller, P., A. Dean and M. Hayafuji (1992), “New Issues, New Results: The OECD's Second Survey of the Macroeconomic Costs of Reducing CO2 Emissions”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 123, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/725178447352.
