Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Never Too Early to Prepare for Next Winter

Europe’s Gas Balance for 2023-2024
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/f3a1cb6d-en
Authors
International Energy Agency
Tags
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

IEA (2022), Never Too Early to Prepare for Next Winter: Europe’s Gas Balance for 2023-2024, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/f3a1cb6d-en.
Go to top