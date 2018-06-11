Skip to main content
Network service deregulation and manufacturing exports in Greece

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/d35026d6-en
Authors
Christian Daude, Christine de la Maisonneuve
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Daude, C. and C. de la Maisonneuve (2018), “Network service deregulation and manufacturing exports in Greece”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1474, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/d35026d6-en.
