Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Negative Alchemy?

Corruption and Composition of Capital Flows
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/201684580375
Authors
Shang-Jin Wei
Tags
OECD Development Centre Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Wei, S. (2000), “Negative Alchemy?: Corruption and Composition of Capital Flows”, OECD Development Centre Working Papers, No. 165, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/201684580375.
Go to top